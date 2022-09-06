News
INLD plans mega Oppn rally on Sep 25, invites Pawar, Akhilesh, Malik

By Jatin Takkar
September 06, 2022 22:59 IST
To display Opposition unity, the Indian National Lok Dal has invited Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah for its September 25 rally which will also be attended by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, party leader Abhay Chautala said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala at Sangharsh Sthal to pay tributes to former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal on his death anniversary, in New Delhi, September 6, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The INLD national general secretary said former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been invited to the rally.

 

An invitation will also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chautala told PTI.

He said, "During a meeting with Nitish Kumar ji, INLD supremo OP Chautala invited him to the September 25 rally in Fatehabad, and he agreed to attend the meeting."

When contacted, JD-U leader KC Tyagi confirmed that Kumar will attend the rally along with Tejashwi Yadav.

"To mark the birthday of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, various opposition leaders will come together on one stage and it would be an appropriate occasion to discuss various issues," Tyagi told PTI.

OP Chautala claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and "an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country".

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," he said, adding all socialist and erstwhile Janata Dal leaders should come on one stage.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and has been inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.

Jatin Takkar in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
