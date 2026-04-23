Why Chautala Wants Haryana Assembly To Focus On Farmers

INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala is urging the Haryana government to prioritise addressing the hardships faced by farmers, particularly regarding new biometric verification rules and land registry issues.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhay Singh Chautala urges Haryana to address farmers' hardships instead of focusing on censure motions.

Chautala criticises new biometric verification rules at 'mandis' causing difficulties for farmers.

INLD has deployed workers and opened grievance centres to assist farmers in Haryana.

Chautala highlights issues with land registry fees and the online registration process for farmers.

Chautala predicts TMC's Mamata Banerjee will win the West Bengal elections.

INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday said if a special one-day assembly session was to be convened in Haryana, it should not be to bring a censure motion against opposition parties, rather to address the "hardships faced by farmers".

He claimed that several new conditions, including biometric verifications at 'mandis', have been imposed by the government on wheat purchase causing farmers "immense hardships".

INLD Support For Haryana Farmers

Chautala said his party has deployed its workers in the 'mandis' (grain markets) and opened "farmers' grievance redressal centres" to ensure that farmers do not face any problem and get all the help required.

"We had urged the government not to impose these new conditions, including biometric verification. However, the government made biometric verification mandatory. This caused immense hardships for the farmers..," he told reporters here.

Criticism Of Haryana Government

On a question on Haryana Assembly's special one-day session on April 27, Chautala hit out at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, saying he has time to bring a censure motion against the opposition, but has no time for farmers.

"If a censure motion was indeed to be brought, it should have been directed at the government's own shortcomings and failures -- specifically addressing the hardships faced by the farmers -- Â and should have included an assurance that farmers would not face such problems in the future.

"What purpose does it serve to discuss a bill here that has already been defeated in the Lok Sabha? The BJP government was playing politics over the women's quota bill -- an endeavour in which they ultimately failed. In this regard, I congratulate the entire opposition for ensuring that the BJP's intentions were not allowed to materialise," he said.

Farmers Face Additional Hurdles

Chautala alleged the government has created "yet another problem" for farmers.

"The fee for the registry of farmers' land stands at Rs 503. However, if a farmer's application is rejected, this fee is forfeited.

"A three-day window has been allotted for the registration process, which necessitates visiting various officials and also requires updating information on an online portal. There is no way to predict when the portal's server might not work," he said.

On West Bengal elections, Chautala said he did not believe the BJP could win and that TMC's Mamata Banerjee would ultimately emerge victorious.

Abhay Singh Chautala's statements come amid ongoing concerns about agricultural policies and their impact on farmers in Haryana. The INLD has historically positioned itself as a champion of farmers' rights in the state. Chautala's criticism also extends to the BJP's handling of the women's quota bill, reflecting broader political tensions.