News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ink thrown at police car carrying Porsche teen's dad

Ink thrown at police car carrying Porsche teen's dad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 22, 2024 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Some persons allegedly tried to throw ink at the police vehicle in which the father of a 17-year-old boy, whose speeding luxury car killed two software engineers in Pune, was being brought to a local court, an official said.

IMAGE: People throw ink at the police van in which the father of the minor accused was brought to court in Pune. Photograph: ANI on X

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when the teenager's father, who was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening after being detained from central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar town, was being brought to the court complex in Shivajinagar area in Pune for his production before the additional sessions court judge, he said.

 

The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

"As per the preliminary information, four to five people belonging to some outfit tried to throw ink at the police vehicle escorting the father of the juvenile accused," a Pune police official said.

The car accident has claimed the lives of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working in Pune.

After the car crash, the police had registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 75 deals with 'wilful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses' while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Porsche teen got bail on Rs 7,500 bond, grandpa's word
Porsche teen got bail on Rs 7,500 bond, grandpa's word
Drunk teen's dad, hotel staff held in Porsche incident
Drunk teen's dad, hotel staff held in Porsche incident
Shinde orders strict action in killer Porsche case
Shinde orders strict action in killer Porsche case
Stop divisive campaign, EC pulls up BJP, Congress
Stop divisive campaign, EC pulls up BJP, Congress
Pakistan cricketer wipes sweat with US dollar note
Pakistan cricketer wipes sweat with US dollar note
Vijay Mallya Praises Kohli
Vijay Mallya Praises Kohli
RBI makes govt richer by Rs 2.11 lakh crore
RBI makes govt richer by Rs 2.11 lakh crore
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Porsche crash: Restaurants that served liquor sealed

Porsche crash: Restaurants that served liquor sealed

JJB took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings

JJB took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances