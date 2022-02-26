News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Inform us before moving to Ukraine border: Indian mission to citizens

Inform us before moving to Ukraine border: Indian mission to citizens

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 26, 2022 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Saturday advised its stranded nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

IMAGE: 470 students about to exit Ukraine and enter Romania through Porubne-Siret Border, February 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv.

The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

 

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv," the embassy said.

It said the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the Indian missions in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of the citizens.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoint without prior intimation," it said in the advisory.

Notwithstanding the difficult ground situation, India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Stay calm: Russia's message to Indians in Ukraine
Stay calm: Russia's message to Indians in Ukraine
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Govt to pay for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
Govt to pay for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
ISS may fall on India: Russian space chief warns
ISS may fall on India: Russian space chief warns
IAF pulls out of multilateral air exercise in UK
IAF pulls out of multilateral air exercise in UK
South Africa have New Zealand reeling in second Test
South Africa have New Zealand reeling in second Test
Recipes: Fried Mini Idlis
Recipes: Fried Mini Idlis
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine

First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine

Ukraine: 400 Indian students take shelter in basement

Ukraine: 400 Indian students take shelter in basement

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances