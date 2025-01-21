HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Infant suffers uneasiness during flight, dies

Infant suffers uneasiness during flight, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 13:05 IST

x

A 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness onboard a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital in Kochi, police said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Reuters

The baby boy met with the tragedy while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar.

Son of a couple hailing from northern district Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother.

 

A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.

Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Death during turbulence: Singapore Airlines says...
Death during turbulence: Singapore Airlines says...
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
IndiGo pilot dies at boarding gate before take-off
IndiGo pilot dies at boarding gate before take-off
IndiGo flight strays into Pakistan due to bad weather
IndiGo flight strays into Pakistan due to bad weather
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Beautiful Sushant Quotes

webstory image 2

Want Beautiful Hair? Use Apple Cider Vinegar!

webstory image 3

10 Days In Sushant Singh Rajput's Life

VIDEOS

A saint who is standing on one leg for last10 years1:57

A saint who is standing on one leg for last10 years

Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Maha Kumbh2:18

Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Maha Kumbh

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur2:28

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD