Indore teacher writes to President seeking euthanasia

Indore teacher writes to President seeking euthanasia

July 28, 2025 18:08 IST
July 28, 2025 18:08 IST

A 52-year-old government school teacher from Indore, who is suffering from an excruciating bone disorder that has confined her to a wheelchair, has sought President Droupadi Murmu's permission to undergo euthanasia.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The administration, however, is trying to dissuade her, although she remains steadfast in her demand.

Talking to PTI on Monday, Chandrakanta Jethwani, posted at the government primary school in Jabran Colony's community building, said she suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare genetic disorder that affects bone formation and makes bones extremely fragile.

 

"I have made an appeal for euthanasia to the President through the media. I have already pledged my eyes and body. I want medical students to study my disease after my death," she said.

Jethwani said she initially used a walker to move around and managed to ride a scooter, but after being allegedly prescribed the wrong medication by a doctor in 2020, her condition deteriorated severely, and she has since been wheelchair-bound.

She still attends school using a wheelchair.

"My parents and siblings have passed away. I am completely broken, physically and financially," the unmarried teacher said.

Pawan Chauhan, joint director in charge of the social justice department, said, "We have sent a clinical psychologist to counsel the teacher. If required, we will arrange another counselling session."

District project coordinator (DPC) Vinay Mishra said that the education department has been providing all possible support to Jethwani and has assigned her to a school she can easily access.

Jethwani, however, continues to press for her euthanasia request and has demanded that until she receives the President's approval, the administration should assign a female attendant to care for her 24 hours a day.

"I will never commit suicide. I will wait for a week or two for the President's permission for euthanasia. If I do not receive it, I will stop consuming food and water," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
