Rediff.com  » News » Indonesia Earthquake Kills Students in School

Indonesia Earthquake Kills Students in School

By REDIFF NEWS
November 22, 2022 13:05 IST
Glimpses of the aftermath of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 21, 2022.

The earthquake caused 162 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The tremors engulfed hundreds of buildings up to a distance of 10 km.

Many of the deceased are said to be school students who were trapped while taking lessons at several schools.

 

IMAGE: A man carries an injured child to receive treatment at a hospital. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Yulius Satria Wijaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Victims receive treatment at an emergency tent outside a hospital. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Yulius Satria Wijaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers treat a victim outside the district hospital. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Raisan Al Farisi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An injured woman receives treatment at the district hospital. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Raisan Al Farisi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People injured in an earthquake are treated at a hospital. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers treat victims outside a hospital building. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Raisan Al Farisi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man injured in an earthquake receives treatment at a hospital. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A residents collects her goods from the damaged house. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Yulius Satria Wijaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damaged houses in the area. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Yulius Satria Wijaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals carry their belongings past a damaged house. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Raisan Al Farisi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals walk past collapsed houses. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Raisan Al Farisi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals are sheltered in a makeshift tent. Photograph: Antara Foto/Indonesia Out/Raisan Al Farisi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
