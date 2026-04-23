Indo-UK Life Sciences Innovation Corridor To Deepen Ties

The Indo-UK Life Sciences Innovation Corridor, a new partnership between C-CAMP and Imperial College London, is set to deepen ties and foster innovation in the life sciences sector between India and the UK.

Key Points The Indo-UK Life Sciences Innovation Corridor aims to foster bilateral innovation and talent exchange in biological research.

Imperial College London and C-CAMP are partnering to create a bridge between UK and India for life sciences research and entrepreneurship.

The partnership will facilitate knowledge sharing and problem-solving in mutually beneficial biology questions.

The corridor will explore joint fundraising and partnership pathways for sustainable programme scalability.

A bi-directional exchange mechanism will allow teams to assess deployment-readiness in both India and the UK.

A new MoU between the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and Imperial College London has paved the way for deepening India-UK ties in the life sciences sector.

The Indo-UK Life Sciences Innovation Corridor, agreed in Bengaluru this week, will facilitate cross-border innovation collaboration to leverage mutual biological research and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Fostering Bilateral Innovation

The corridor is designed to create and foster a long-term vision for greater bilateral innovation and a shared scope for exchanging talent, including researchers, innovators, and start-ups.

"This ambitious partnership reflects Imperial's deep commitment to strengthening long-term collaborations with India's life sciences ecosystem," said Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London.

"By joining forces with C-CAMP and supported through our Imperial Global India initiative, we are creating a powerful bridge between the UK and India that connects world-class research with entrepreneurship and translation.

"The Indo-UK Life Sciences Innovation Corridor will enable researchers, innovators, and start-ups to collaborate more effectively and accelerate new technologies to address global challenges," he said.

Knowledge Sharing and Problem-Solving

The new life sciences partnership is also expected to become a medium for a formalised two-way knowledge and evidence sharing system with respect to priority challenge areas, innovation readiness and ecosystem initiatives that enable more problem-solving in mutually beneficial biology questions.

"The Indo-UK Life Sciences Innovation Corridor marks a remarkable chapter of synergy between two of the world's capital cities in biotech science and innovation, Bengaluru and London," said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP Director and CEO.

"We are envisioning the next era of Indo-British collaboration in the Biosciences, a core area of interest to both geographies and human society at large. The five-year-long partnership is a strategic decision to provide an enduring platform to bring together the complementary strengths of both ecosystems in developing, validating and deploying globally relevant life sciences solutions," he said.

Exchange Mechanism and Sustainability

Among the novel initiatives on the cards for the corridor is a bi-directional exchange mechanism for the UK-based teams to assess deployment-readiness in India and India-based teams to seek deployment avenues in the UK and potentially Europe, due to contextual similarities.

The corridor is set to explore joint fundraising and partnership pathways to ensure the sustainability and scalability of the programme, bringing positive change and lasting impact.

Last year, Imperial College London launched Imperial Global India to drive high-impact science and technology programmes with academic, industrial and innovation partners, nurture a two-way flow of Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine, and Business (STEMB) talent between the UK and India and support the university's growing Indian alumni network.

The liaison office in India's tech capital, Bengaluru, creates a powerful hub and communication channel for us to build on this strong foundation of collaboration, Imperial College London stated.

The C-CAMP is India's premier research and innovation hub in the biosciences, supported by Indian government agencies, including the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Science and Technology, among others.

The collaboration between India and the UK in life sciences aims to address global challenges through shared research and innovation. Bengaluru, known as India's tech capital, serves as a key hub for this partnership, leveraging its strong foundation in biotechnology and scientific research. This initiative could lead to advancements in healthcare and biotechnology sectors in both countries.