Rediff.com  » News » Indira Gandhi put many of us in jail, but...: Lalu on Emergency

Indira Gandhi put many of us in jail, but...: Lalu on Emergency

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 29, 2024 13:52 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday recalled what they went through during the dark days of Emergency and said that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi put many of the leaders behind bars, but she never abused them.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post shared on X, the RJD chief shared an article "The Sangh Silence in 1975" written by him and journalist Nalin Verma.

In the article, they attacked the BJP-led central government and said that although 1975 is a stain on the country's democracy, let's not forget who doesn't respect the Opposition in 2024.

"I was the convener of the steering committee that Jayaprakash Narayan had constituted to carry forward the movement against the excesses of Emergency imposed by the then PM Indira Gandhi. I was in jail under the Maintenance of Security Act (MISA) for over 15 months. My colleagues and I did not know many of the BJP ministers speaking about the Emergency today. We hadn't heard of Modi, J P Nadda, and some of the PM's other ministerial colleagues who today lecture us on the value of freedom," he posted on X.

 

"Indira Gandhi put many of us behind bars, but she never abused us. Neither she nor her ministers called us "anti-national" or "unpatriotic". She never enabled vandals to defile the memory of Babasaheb Ambedkar--the architect of our Constitution. 1975 is a stain on our democracy but let's not forget who doesn't respect the Opposition in 2024," the RJD leader added.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, imposed a 21-month state of emergency. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, which is considered one of the most controversial periods in India's political history.

A face-off between the government and the opposition was erupted on Wednesday after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency and termed the decision by then prime minister Indira Gandhi an attack on the Constitution.

President Droupadi Murmu too in her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament mentioned the imposition of Emergency.

