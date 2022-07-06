News
Rediff.com  » News » IndiGo, Vistara flights too hit by aircraft malfunction

IndiGo, Vistara flights too hit by aircraft malfunction

Source: PTI
July 06, 2022 20:47 IST
As SpiceJet faces heat from the aviation regulator DGCA for multiple flight incidents in the last few weeks, malfunction cases involving planes of IndiGo and Vistara came to light on Wednesday.

An engine of a Vistara aircraft on the way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday but all passengers disembarked safely, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

 

When approached for comments, the airline said the integrated drive generator (IDG) on the engine developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

IDG is an electrical generator which provides electricity to an aircraft.

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1.

However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxi way, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay.

On Tuesday, the cabin crew of an IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination, the DGCA officials noted.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice Wednesday to SpiceJet after it reported eight technical malfunction incidents involving its planes over the last 18 days, flagging safety oversight, inadequate maintenance and payment-related shortage of spares.

SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
SpiceJet again! Radar of China-bound freighter fails
138 stranded passengers of SpiceJet leave Karachi
HC verdict on Friday on Deshmukh, Malik plea to vote
Govt reduces Covid booster dose gap to 6 months
Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet
Sena changes its chief whip in LS ahead of Prez polls
Unfazed by FIR Mahua dares BJP: 'Bring it on!'
The War Against Coronavirus

