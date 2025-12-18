IndiGo restores 2,200 flights; CEO says 'worst is behind us'

IndiGo's chief executive Pieter Elbers told employees that the airline has stabilised operations after a period of disruption, saying the worst was over and that the country's largest airline was now focused on resilience, a root-cause review and rebuilding.

IMAGE: Passengers at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations, in Patna, December 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a video message to staff, Elbers said IndiGo has restored most of its flight network following the disruptions.

In early December, the airline cancelled hundreds of flights - at times more than 1,600 in a single day - due to planning issues linked to new pilot duty rules, crew shortages, winter weather and operational bottlenecks. The cancellations impacted tens of thousands of travellers and triggered regulatory scrutiny, schedule cuts and a temporary suspension of certain pilot duty norms to stabilise operations.

Since then, IndiGo has gradually restored services, operating 2,200 flights on Thursday and working to normalise its network while reviewing causes and compensating affected customers.

"Through the storm, we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us," Elbers said.

He said the past two weeks had been "very challenging" but credited pilots, cabin crew, airport teams, operations control and customer service staff for restoring the network to around 2,200 flights a day.

"On December 9, I shared the stabilization of IndiGo's operation. After that, we restored our network to 2,200 flights today," he said. "Given our scale and complexity, recovering from such a situation in a short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles."

The airline, he said, is now focused on three things - resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding.

IndiGo has appointed an external aviation expert to conduct a comprehensive root-cause analysis into the disruption, he said, urging employees to avoid speculation while the review is underway.

The CEO said similar disruptions had affected large airlines globally and that lessons would be used to strengthen IndiGo's systems.

With the onset of the bad weather and peak aviation season, the airline's immediate priority is to reinforce operational resilience and minimise the impact of external factors on customers, he said.

"Bad weather and peak season started this week, and all the focus is to solidify the operations and do our level best to keep the operations stable and minimise the impact of those external factors on operations and customers," he said, adding that this has always been a challenging period for the airline.

Stating that everyone wants to know the reasons for disruptions, he said an external aviation expert has been appointed by the board to conduct a comprehensive root cause analysis.

As part of the rebuilding effort, the leadership team will travel across the network to meet employees and gather feedback on challenges faced during the disruption.

"A combination of this root cause analysis and your input will help us build Indigo even stronger and even better," he said.

The CEO said the recent difficulties should not define the airline's 19-year history, noting that IndiGo has grown from a single aircraft in 2006 to a workforce of about 65,000 employees, carrying more than 850 million passengers with an unblemished safety record.

IndiGo will continue to focus on reliability, accessibility, discipline and customer service as it moves forward, he added. "We continue to serve India with the same focus that built this very company - reliability, accessibility, discipline and customer focus."

He ended the message thanking IndiGo colleagues. "Through this storm, we found our wings again. From here on, onward and upwards.