Home  » News » IndiGo ropes in external expert for flight disruption probe

IndiGo ropes in external expert for flight disruption probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 12, 2025 16:41 IST

IndiGo's board on Friday announced the appointment of an external aviation expert to carry out a root-cause analysis of recent flight disruptions.

IMAGE: Passengers wait at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations, in Patna, Bihar, December 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, veteran aviation expert, to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors," the airline said in a statement.

 

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, has already set up a crisis management group in the wake of the significant operational disruptions that started on December 2.

According to the statement, the independent aviation expert will start the review at the earliest and submit a comprehensive report to the board.

"The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
