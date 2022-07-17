News
Rediff.com  » News » IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 17, 2022 11:22 IST
A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot reported a technical glitch.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release.

It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

Notably, this is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.

 

Earlier, on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.

"SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi. Boeing 737' engine has developed a technical fault. The captain of the aircraft sought a precautionary landing and was given permission. All passengers on board are safe. The call sign of the aircraft is SG11," sources told ANI.

According to the Karachi airport officials, the flight was diverted when it was on the way to Dubai.

The 138 passengers later left for Dubai in a replacement flight that was sent from India. It took several hours before the Pakistan government allowed the passengers to board a replacement aircraft and fly out to Dubai.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
