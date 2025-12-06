HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » IndiGo chaos: Govt's big order to airlines amid fare surge

IndiGo chaos: Govt's big order to airlines amid fare surge

Source: PTI
December 06, 2025 13:44 IST

The government on Saturday introduced airfare caps amid IndiGo flight disruptions that had pushed air ticket prices higher in many routes.

IMAGE: Passengers wait with their luggage after their flight was cancelled by IndiGo Airlines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

For five days in a row, IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has cancelled hundreds of flights, primarily due to crew woes.

With a lesser number of flights, airfares on certain routes have surged.

 

Taking a serious note of the situation, the civil aviation ministry said it has invoked regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

The limits will be in place till the situation stabilises, the ministry said in a statement.

'An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed," it said.

Specific details about the airfare caps could not be immediately ascertained.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
