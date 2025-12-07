HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo cancels 650 flights on Sunday, operates 1,650

Source: PTI
December 07, 2025 15:23 IST

IndiGo is operating 1,650 flights of its 2,300 daily domestic and international flights on Sunday, and 650 remain cancelled for the day, amid the airline's operations gradually stabilising after massive disruptions in the last five days, the airline said.

IMAGE: Passengers look at the information displays board as many IndiGo flight services stand cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IndiGo also said it is expecting to stabilise the network by December 10 against the earlier anticipated timeline of December 10-15.

In another development, the airline saw its on-time performance from six metro airports on Saturday improving to 20.7 per cent, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry website.

 

It operated more flights on Saturday at around 1,500 against about 800 cancellations.

The disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

'Following the recent operational disruptions, IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network. On Sunday, we are on track to operate over 1,650 flights, up from around 1,500 flights on Friday,' an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

Friday was the worst for the airline in its history as it cancelled around 1,600 flights in the wake of the crew shortage, following the implementation of the second phase of the court-mandated new flight duty and rest period norms, which are applicable to all domestic airlines, but have now been relaxed for IndiGo by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The spokesperson said the airline is making 'very significant' progress in restoring its flight schedules and strengthening the customer support systems.

Also, cancellations were made at an earlier stage, allowing the airline to inform customers timelier, IndiGo said, adding that its teams are working to stabilise operations.

The refund and luggage process is in full action for direct and indirect bookings, it said while urging customers to check the latest flight status on its website before proceeding to the airport, as we are diligently working to improve our operations.

"We continue to work closely with all authorities and stakeholders to ensure a swift return to full normalcy," the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI
