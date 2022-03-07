News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's envoy to Ramallah Mukul Arya dies at embassy

India's envoy to Ramallah Mukul Arya dies at embassy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2022 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mukul Arya, India's representative at the Palestinian city of Ramallah, has passed away, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's Representative at Ramallah, Mukul Arya . Photograph: PTI Photo

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya," Jaishankar tweeted.

"He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he said.

It was not immediately known how Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, died.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it received with "great astonishment and shock" the news of the death of Ambassador Arya.

 

"As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death," it said in a statement.

It further added that "all parties are fully prepared to do what is required of them in such difficult and emergency circumstances."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expresses its deep sadness, loss and pain at the death of Ambassador Arya," it said.

The ministry said it is in touch with India's external affairs ministry to complete the arrangements for transporting the mortal remains of Arya.

It said Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki extended his heartfelt condolences to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, and through him to the Indian government as well as to Arya's family.

Arya had served in the Indian embassies in Kabul, Moscow as well as at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi.

He also served at India's Permanent Delegation to the UNESCO in Paris.

Arya studied economics at the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University before joining the Indian Foreign Service.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India knows what to do on Ukraine: German envoy
India knows what to do on Ukraine: German envoy
An Ambassador and A Gentleman
An Ambassador and A Gentleman
Two titans of diplomacy leave a rich legacy
Two titans of diplomacy leave a rich legacy
Why Is This Israeli Commando At The Taj?
Why Is This Israeli Commando At The Taj?
Voting begins for final phase of UP polls
Voting begins for final phase of UP polls
'Invest in large-cap, mid-cap stocks'
'Invest in large-cap, mid-cap stocks'
What's Xi Jinping Up To?
What's Xi Jinping Up To?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'By abstaining, India voted for India'

'By abstaining, India voted for India'

The business of Indian diplomacy is business

The business of Indian diplomacy is business

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances