News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man portable anti-tank guided missile successfully flight tested

Man portable anti-tank guided missile successfully flight tested

September 11, 2019 21:58 IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Wednesday successfully flight tested the indigenously developed Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The defence ministry said it was the third series of successful testing of MPATGM which will be used by the army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test of the missile.

 

Officials said the test paves the way for the army to develop the third generation man portable anti-tank guided missile indigenously.

"In a major boost for Indian Army, DRDO today successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget MPATGM in the ranges of Kurnool," the defence ministry said.

WATCH: The Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile being test-fired successfully

 

It said the fire and forget missile was launched from a man portable tripod launcher and it hit the intended target.

"The missile hit the target in top attack mode and destroyed it with precision. All the mission objectives were met," the ministry said.

The missile was launched with state-of-the-art infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

Wah! Army gets huge firepower!

Wah! Army gets huge firepower!

Look at the weapons Russia wants to sell us!

Look at the weapons Russia wants to sell us!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use