News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's Aditya-L1 escapes sphere of Earth's influence

India's Aditya-L1 escapes sphere of Earth's influence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 30, 2023 22:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Space Research Organisation said on Saturday the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has travelled beyond a distance of 9.2 lakh km from Earth, successfully escaping the sphere of Earth's influence.

Photograph: ISRO

It is now navigating its path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

'This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission,' it said.

 

The ISRO said earlier this month the Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has commenced collecting data which will help scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding Earth.

Data collected around L1 would provide insights into the origin, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena, it said.

The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 rocket was successfully accomplished by ISRO on September 2.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft carries a total seven different payloads to study the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is 1.5 million km from the Earth in the direction of the Sun.

It will revolve around the Sun with the same relative position and hence can see the Sun continuously.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Aditya L1 Is Super Special
Why Aditya L1 Is Super Special
Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change
Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change
Race for Sun: A look at different missions
Race for Sun: A look at different missions
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists dead
Manipur BJP writes to Nadda, flags public anger
Manipur BJP writes to Nadda, flags public anger
Mirabai to undergo tests on Oct 3
Mirabai to undergo tests on Oct 3
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ISRO launches maiden solar mission Aditya- L1

ISRO launches maiden solar mission Aditya- L1

Why India's Sun mission is called Aditya-L1

Why India's Sun mission is called Aditya-L1

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances