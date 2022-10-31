News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's active Covid cases decline to 17,912

India's active Covid cases decline to 17,912

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 31, 2022 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 1,326 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,53,592, while the active cases declined to 17,912, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 405 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,06,656, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each from Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase
Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
SEE: Horrific moment when Gujarat bridge collapsed
SEE: Horrific moment when Gujarat bridge collapsed
Kohli Hotel Video: Contractor Sacked!
Kohli Hotel Video: Contractor Sacked!
Lula Returns To Power in Brazil
Lula Returns To Power in Brazil
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances