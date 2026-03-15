Indian warships on standby near Persian Gulf to assist merchant vessels

The move aims to assist merchant vessels coming towards India amid the ongoing standoff in the Strait of Hormuz after the escalation of tensions in West Asia.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several Indian Navy warships have been deployed near the Persian Gulf and remain on standby to assist merchant vessels coming towards India, sources confirmed on Sunday.

Key Points The Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels.

As per the ministry, 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 668 Indian seafarers were operating in the Persian Gulf.

On Saturday, two Indian flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities.

According to sources, the Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels.

Earlier on Saturday, two Indian flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities.

One of them is the Shivalik, which, as per the Vessel traffic monitoring site, was last reported to be in the Gulf of Oman and expected to reach its destination by March 21.

On Friday, the Union ports, shipping and waterways ministry provided an update on the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels.

As per the ministry, 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 668 Indian seafarers were operating in the Persian Gulf. As many as 76 Indian seafarers remain on three vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry said that DG Shipping continues coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian missions, and all Indian vessels and crew were being actively monitored.

The ministry added that since activation of the 24-hour control room, DG Shipping has handled over 2,425 calls and 4,441 emails and facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 223 stranded Indian seafarers.

Iran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed that Tehran will provide safe passage to vessels bound for India through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, citing the longstanding friendship and shared interests between the two countries.

Answering a question on whether Iran would allow Indian-bound ships safe transit through the Strait, which is one of the critical routes for global energy trade, Fathali said, "Yes. Because India and I are friends. You can see the future, and I think that after two or three hours. Because we believe that. We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests; we have a common fate."

He emphasised the mutual responsibility between the two nations, adding, "Suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa. And for this reason, the government of India help us, and we should help the government of India because we have a common fate and common interest."

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's supreme leader in India, said that Iran never wanted the Strait of Hormuz to be blocked.

Noting that Iran has not closed the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz and ships are unable to pass through the strait amid the prevailing situation in West Asia, Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country and that the people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices.