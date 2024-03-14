News
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 14, 2024 10:36 IST
A 27-year-old Indian student died after his watercraft collided with another in the United States state of Florida, according to media reports.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Pittala was a graduate student at Indiana University Purdue University in Indianapolis set to graduate in May, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to send his mortal remains back to his family in Telangana.

 

Personal watercraft are tandem boats often referred to as Jet Skis, the name of a popular model manufactured by Kawasaki.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.

The teen was listed as 'uninjured' in the FWC report. It lists arrests as 'pending', the Keys Weekly reported.

The FWC released an incident report on Monday with the names of the two people involved but no details on what transpired.

"This is a two vessel (PWC) accident resulting in one fatality," the report states. "The vessels collided with each other."

According to FWC, 14 is the minimum age to operate a personal watercraft in Florida.

The report doesn't state whether authorities have determined fault. Both personal watercraft were rented, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
