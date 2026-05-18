HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Indian student dies in in tragic US highway car crash

Indian student dies in in tragic US highway car crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 12:13 IST

x

A tragic road accident near Chicago has claimed the life of Navya Gadusu, an Indian student, prompting an outpouring of grief and support from the Indian Consulate.

US road accident

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points

  • Navya Gadusu, a 25-year-old Indian student, died in a road accident near Chicago.
  • The accident occurred on Interstate 65 highway near Crown Point, Indiana, injuring six others.
  • Gadusu's death was caused by blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident.
  • The Indian Consulate General in Chicago is providing assistance to the family and friends of the deceased.
  • The minivan involved in the crash had occupants sitting on boxes of mangos without seatbelts.

A 25-year-old Indian student died in a road accident near Chicago in the US that left six others injured.

The accident took place late Saturday night on Interstate 65 highway near the city of Crown Point in Lake County of Indiana state.

 

Local media reports identified the student at Navya Gadusu, who was pronounced dead at 12:16 am on Sunday, by the Lake County Coroner's office.

Gadusu's death was caused by blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident, according to the coroner's office.

Consulate Support After Chicago Accident

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed "heartfelt" condolences and said it was in touch with the family of the deceased.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time," the Consulate said in a post on X.

The Consulate said it was in touch with the family of the deceased, as well as friends and members of the community who are assisting those injured in the accident.

Details of the Fatal Road Accident

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 11:15 pm Saturday when a red minivan, with seven adults onboard, was travelling at just 10-15 mph behind a vehicle that was experiencing mechanical issues.

Another car, whose driver did not realise how slowly the minivan was moving, tried to swerve left to avoid it, state police said.

It ended up hitting the left side of the minivan, sending it off the roadway into a ditch, state police said.

The vehicle with mechanical problems that the minivan was following was not hit, police added.

Further information revealed that the minivan had only its two front seats. The remaining five people in the minivan were sitting on boxes of mangos with no seat belts, state police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

3 students from India killed in US road accident
3 students from India killed in US road accident
Another Indian student dies in US, probe underway
Another Indian student dies in US, probe underway
Missing Indian student of US university found dead
Missing Indian student of US university found dead
Indian-American student found dead, 4th in a month
Indian-American student found dead, 4th in a month
Indian-origin student killed in US, roommate held
Indian-origin student killed in US, roommate held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

WATCH: Indian Army and Royal Cambodian Army Launch Powerful Joint Military Exercise3:27

WATCH: Indian Army and Royal Cambodian Army Launch...

WATCH: Heartwarming Moments Between PM Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten in Netherlands2:50

WATCH: Heartwarming Moments Between PM Modi and Dutch PM...

Modi, EU Chief and Swedish PM Meet Business Leaders in Sweden1:04

Modi, EU Chief and Swedish PM Meet Business Leaders in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO