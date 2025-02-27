HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Indian student critical after accident in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Indian student critical after accident in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2025 15:57 IST

x

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken up with the United States a request for an urgent visa by the family of an Indian student who is battling for life following a road accident in California, sources said.

IMAGE: Neelam Shinde is in a coma in California. Photograph: X

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Shinde reportedly suffered severe injuries to her head, hand and chest.

 

Her family has sought an urgent visa to travel to the US to be by her side.

The MEA has taken up the matter with the US. The US side is looking into the formalities for early grant of visa for the applicant's family, the sources cited above said.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule flagged the case on Wednesday.

"Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalised in a local hospital," she said in a post on X.

"Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance," Sule said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
Two Indian-origin persons among 67 killed in US crash
Two Indian-origin persons among 67 killed in US crash
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen US lake
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen US lake
Now, Indian-origin elderly motel owner shot dead in US
Now, Indian-origin elderly motel owner shot dead in US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Best Countries To Raise Your Kids

webstory image 2

Recipe: Cashew Almond Mushroom Soup

webstory image 3

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

VIDEOS

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look0:40

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha Kumbh culmination3:44

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha...

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym look 0:34

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD