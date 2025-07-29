HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian Shouts 'Allahu Akbar' On Plane, Arrested

Indian Shouts 'Allahu Akbar' On Plane, Arrested

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
July 29, 2025 13:58 IST

Abhay Nayak, who in a viral video can be seen shouting 'Bomb the Plane', 'Death to America, Death to Trump' and 'Allahu Akbar' on a flight heading to Glasgow airport in Scotland, has been arrested and produced in court.

Screen grab from the viral video shows Abhay Nayak raising slogans inside the aircraft.
 

Nayak, 41, was booked for creating a disturbance on an EasyJet flight from Luton in England to Glasgow on Sunday morning.

In the video Nayak can be seen being overpowered by fellow passengers. He was subsequently arrested and charged after the plane landed at Glasgow airport.

The viral video shows two passengers tackling Nayak and restraining him on the floor of the aircraft.

Nayak was produced at the Paisley sheriff court on Monday and now faces charges of assault and endangering the safety of the aircraft and those inside.

The incident occurred when US President Donald Trump was in Scotland.

'Counter-terrorism officers reviewed the video footage after the flight and confirmed that Abhay Nayak is not facing terrorism charges,' the BBC reported.

The case will return to court next week.

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
