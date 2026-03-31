HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Surrey Shooting: Indian-Origin Man's Death Suspected to be Linked to Organised Crime

Surrey Shooting: Indian-Origin Man's Death Suspected to be Linked to Organised Crime

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 13:51 IST

x

A man of Indian origin was killed in a Surrey shooting, with investigators suspecting links to organised crime and the drug trade, prompting a full investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Key Points

  • Jasman Sekhon, a 27-year-old man of Indian origin, was fatally shot in Surrey, Canada.
  • Police suspect the shooting is linked to organised crime and the drug trade.
  • Witnesses reported Sekhon being chased by a dark SUV before the shooting.
  • A burning vehicle was found near the scene, a potential indicator of gang-related activity.
  • The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is actively investigating the homicide.

A man, known to be of Indian origin, has been killed in Canada's Surrey in an incident of shooting allegedly related to organised crime, local media reported.

The shooting incident was reported from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Sullivan Heights on Saturday night, in which a man was shot dead, Global News reported.

 

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in an update on Monday that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon, CTV News reported.

Investigation Details

"Sekhon had previous interactions with the police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade. Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident related to organised crime," the report said, quoting the IHIT's statement.

According to witnesses, Sekhon was first chased by a dark SUV after which two men stepped out of it and started shooting at him, the report said.

Officials found Sekhon with gunshot wounds when they arrived and failed to revive him, it added.

A burning vehicle was found nearby after the shooting incident, which police say is the hallmark of gang killings.

Officials are trying to confirm if the burning vehicle is related to the shooting incident.

"Investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and identify all parties involved," the report quoted Sgt Freda Fong as saying.

There have been four shootings in Surrey in the past 48 hours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian man shot dead in Canada, two suspects arrested
Indian man shot dead in Canada, two suspects arrested
Indian-origin Sikh man shot dead in Canada, 2nd such attack this month
Indian-origin Sikh man shot dead in Canada, 2nd such attack this month
Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada
Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada
Sikh man, 11-year-old son shot dead in Canada
Sikh man, 11-year-old son shot dead in Canada
Canadian police probe firing at Indian-origin bizman's home
Canadian police probe firing at Indian-origin bizman's home

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

8 women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda4:41

8 women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Ramban, Disrupt Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic1:05

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Ramban, Disrupt...

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai0:32

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO