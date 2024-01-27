News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Navy responds as Houthis attack British tanker

Indian Navy responds as Houthis attack British tanker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 27, 2024 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Navy on Saturday said its guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam has deployed a team to help fire-fighting efforts on board British oil tanker MV Marlin Luanda which has got 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew members.

IMAGE: INS Vishakhapatnam responds to distress call from merchant vessel in Gulf of Aden. Photograph: ANI on X

According to foreign media reports, the tanker caught fire after a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi militants, the latest incident linked to the Iran-backed group in the key shipping route Gulf of Aden.

On a request from MV Marlin Luanda, INS Visakhapatnam has deployed its NBCD team along with fire-fighting equipment to render assistance to the crew towards augmenting fire-fighting efforts on board the distressed ship, a Navy spokesperson said.

 

"The Indian Navy remains steadfast and committed towards safeguarding MVs (merchant vessels) and ensuring safety of life at sea," the Indian Navy said.

The operator of the British oil tanker has said the vessel had been 'struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden after transiting the Red Sea', according to the reports.

The Indian Navy has significantly increased its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy responded to a drone attack distress call from MV Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden on the night of January 17, and on January 5, it had thwarted an attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.

Earlier, Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on December 23.

Besides MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day.

The vessel had a team of 25 Indians.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Navy Is Battle-Ready!
Navy Is Battle-Ready!
'Indian Navy has a huge responsibility'
'Indian Navy has a huge responsibility'
INDIAN NAVY RESCUES 15 INDIANS ON HIJACKED SHIP
INDIAN NAVY RESCUES 15 INDIANS ON HIJACKED SHIP
Can England pull off an epic comeback against India?
Can England pull off an epic comeback against India?
SC 'takes charge' amid tussle between 2 HC judges
SC 'takes charge' amid tussle between 2 HC judges
Rohan Bopanna is the OLDEST Grand Slam champion!
Rohan Bopanna is the OLDEST Grand Slam champion!
PIX: Pope defies India with gritty hundred
PIX: Pope defies India with gritty hundred
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Securing Gateway of Tears Is Critical For India

Why Securing Gateway of Tears Is Critical For India

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships: Rajnath

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships: Rajnath

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances