Indian national convicted of sexual assault on US flight

Indian national convicted of sexual assault on US flight

By Yoshita Singh
February 04, 2026 12:16 IST
February 04, 2026 12:16 IST

Varun Arora, 38, who is currently in the United States without lawful statusm faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in May.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay

An Indian national has been convicted on charges of abusive sexual contact and assault onboard a flight.

 

Varun Arora, 38, is present in the United States without lawful status. He faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in May.

Key Points

  • Varun Arora has been found guilty of the charge of sexual molestation
  • The assault happendd in August 2024 
  • Arora molested a co-passenger on a Rhode Island-Washington, DC flight

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in August 2024, during final approach on a flight from Rhode Island international airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a passenger awoke to find Arora sexually groping her.

District court judge to fix sentence

Arora, who was wearing a sleep mask, pretended to be asleep as he continued to place his hand on the victim despite her repeatedly removing his hand.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Yoshita Singh in New York
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
