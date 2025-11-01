HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Haryana teen on 'dunki' route to US killed by traffickers in Guatemala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 01, 2025 22:50 IST

A Haryana teenager who set out for the United States last October through the treacherous 'dunki' route in search of a job has been killed after allegedly being held captive by human traffickers in Guatemala, the deceased's family members claimed on Saturday.

IMAGE: Security personnel at Amritsar airport before the arrival of Indians deported from the US, February 16, 2025. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The family of Yuvraj (18), son of an agriculturist from Mohna village in Kaithal, learned of his death a few days ago when one of the "donkers" sent them a death certificate and photos of him and another youth from Punjab, claiming both had been killed, his maternal uncle Gurpej Singh told PTI over the phone.

He explained that 'donkers' is a term used for human traffickers who operate illegal migration routes, during which some travellers are often assaulted and mistreated.

 

Gurpej said that Yuvraj, who had passed his Class 12 exam, was eager to support his family and hoped to find a job once he reached the US. Three Haryana-based travel agents had taken large sums of money from the family, promising a safe journey through other contacts in their network.

However, after the initial payment was made, the family lost contact with Yuvraj. A few months later, they received videos showing him and another youth from Punjab being held hostage in Guatemala, Gurpej said. Following this, the "donkers" raised ransom demands.

Yuvraj's family believes that the money they routed through the Haryana-based agents to be paid to the other "donkers" did not reach its intended recipients. Recently, one of the

donkers

contacted the family, claiming that Yuvraj had been killed, and demanded Rs 3 lakh to provide proof of his claim. Once the money was sent, the trafficker sent a death certificate and photos, Gurpej said.

"Overall, the family paid anywhere between Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh to the travel agents and the donkers," he added.

Gurpej claimed that the family had previously approached the police, and two local agents were apprehended. However, they were recently informed of the teenager's death.

Many people from Punjab, Haryana, and other states have used the "dunki routes"  illegal and risky pathways used by migrants to enter the United States  by spending large sums of money. Many who have entered the US this way have since been deported.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
