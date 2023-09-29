'Indian' hackers disable Canadian army website amid diplomatic row: Report

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a group of hackers claiming to be Indian Cyber Force temporarily disabled the official website of Canadian army, The Telegraph, London, reported on Thursday.

The hackers, who do not have any official connections with India, claimed on messaging app Telegram that they had targeted the Canadian army's website, www.forces.ca, the report said.

The hackers shared a screenshot of an error page with the message "#f---Canada", said the report.

The hackers had last week posted a message which said, "Get ready to feel the power of IndianCyberForce will be launching on Canada cyberspace. It is for the mess you started.' (sic)

The Telegraph quoted experts as saying that the cyberattack could be a "distributed denial of service' assault aimed at sending a message to the Canadian government.

A diplomatic row erupted between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in British Columbia on June 18.

India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.