Indian envoy urges citizens in Ukraine to stay calm, mission remains open

Indian envoy urges citizens in Ukraine to stay calm, mission remains open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 24, 2022 17:45 IST
The Indian ambassador to Ukraine on Thursday called on Indians in that country to face the current situation with calm and fortitude.

IMAGE: Debris and rubble are seen at the site where a missile landed in a street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

In a message to the Indians in Ukraine, Partha Satpathy said the situation is 'highly tense and very uncertain' and it is causing a lot of anxiety.

The envoy said the ministry of external affairs and the embassy are working on a 'mission mode' to find a 'solution to this difficult situation.'

 

Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are in Ukraine.

"I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack. The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety," he said.

"The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude," the envoy said.

He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to remain open and operate.

The embassy on Thursday put out two advisories on the situation arising out of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"I urge you to please stay wherever you are, in your familiar locations. Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation," he said.

"Those who are stranded here in Kyiv, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that you can temporarily lodge there," Satpathy said.

He said the embassy has already reached out to the Indian diaspora in Ukraine and requested them to assist the Indians to the "best of their abilities".

"I am inundated with calls, so is the embassy and we are doing our best to help. If there is a critical emergency, contact us on the emergency lines provided," Satpathy said.

The ambassador also asked Indians to follow the embassy's social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for any updates that it will be putting out.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
