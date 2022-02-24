News
Indian embassy in Kyiv provides shelter to 200 students

Indian embassy in Kyiv provides shelter to 200 students

Source: PTI
February 24, 2022 21:25 IST
A large number of Indian students in Ukraine on Thursday turned up outside the Indian embassy in Kyiv seeking assistance after Russia launched a military operation targeting several Ukrainian cities.

IMAGE: Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy interacts with Indian students.

The students demanded the embassy to ensure their safety and security.

Government sources said the embassy organised "safe premises for the students nearby and the students were moved in there".

 

They said the process took some time given the ground situation in Kyiv.

"No Indian national is currently stranded outside the embassy. As fresh students arrive, they are being moved to the safe premises," said a source.

The embassy said around 200 Indian students were provided shelter.

Indian ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy later interacted with the Indian students and assured all possible assistance.

"It has been a very anxious day for you all...we heard that your flight is cancelled and realised that all of you are here. And as you know martial law has been imposed and too many people cannot be together," he said.

"So we took a conscious decision to keep you outside for authorities to see the numbers," he said adding that led to the negotiations and eventually the place for their accommodation.

The sources said the Indian embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine.

Currently, 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.

Source: PTI
 
Modi chairs CCS meet on Ukraine crisis
Ukraine crisis: India's a tightrope walk, say experts
Indians from Ukraine can return via Qatar, says govt
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
The War Against Coronavirus

'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'

Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv

