Indian doctor in Bahrain fired over anti-Palestine tweet

A 50-year-old Indian internal medicine specialist has been dismissed from his job in Bahrain over an anti-Palestine tweet, his employer in the Gulf country has said.

The Royal Bahrain Hospital in a statement on Friday described Dr. Sunil Rao's tweet, which he had subsequently deleted, as a violation of the hospital's code of conduct.

"It has come to our attention that Dr Sunil Rao, who is working as a Specialist in Internal Medicine, has posted tweets on social media that are offensive to our society," said the hospital statement.

"We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinion and values of the hospital," it said.

The hospital said it has taken the necessary legal actions and his service has been terminated with immediate effect.

Similar instances of employment termination have been reported in the Gulf region mostly for utterances on social media on statements considered Islamophobic.

Dr Rao's utterances came days after a major conflict erupted in the Middle East following the attack on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas militants.