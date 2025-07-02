Indian Detentions In US See A Surge

Despite relatively smaller Indian populations in cities like Seattle and Buffalo, the proportion of Indian nationals detained in these locations remains disproportionately high.

A video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at Newark airport in the United States has once again brought attention to the treatment of illegal Indian emigrants by US authorities.

While the return of the Trump administration has led to the implementation of stricter immigration policies, official data indicates that the share of Indian nationals facing detention and deportation has already been rising since FY21.

The share of Indians in the overall number of people detained, arrested, and deported in the US has steadily increased over this period.

Share of Indians deported in crackdowns surges

The share of Indian nationals in US detentions and deportations has increased significantly.

Detentions rose from 0.8 per cent in FY21 to 4.2 per cent in FY25, while deportations increased from 0.5 per cent to 0.9 per cent in the same period.

Border agency handles most cases involving Indian nationals

The US Customs and Border Protection is responsible for the vast majority of Indian migrant detentions and deportations.

Phoenix emerges as epicentre of detentions

Over the past five years, 13,219 Indian migrants have been detained in Phoenix, making it a focal point for Indian detentions in the US.

