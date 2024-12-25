News
Local staffer at Indian consulate in Afghanistan hurt in attack

Local staffer at Indian consulate in Afghanistan hurt in attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 25, 2024 02:14 IST
An Afghan national working at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad sustained injuries on Tuesday when unidentified persons opened fire at his vehicle, people familiar with the matter said.

IMAGE: A view of the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.Photograph: Courtesy India in Jalalabad

India had closed operations at the consulate around three-and-a-half years back but a number of local staffers were working at the mission.

"An incident took place today involving a local Afghan staff of the Indian Consulate in Jalababad, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan," one of the people cited above said

 

"The local staff of the consulate sustained minor injuries in the incident. India had closed its Consulate in Jalalabad way back in 2020 itself," the person said.

The people said New Delhi is in touch with the Afghan authorities on the incident.

India is in touch with Afghan authorities and awaiting a report on the incident, the people said.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack.

Reports in the Afghan media identified the Afghan staff member of the consulate as Wadood Khan. He was reportedly working as a translator.

Khan had left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and went to India.

Khan reportedly returned to Afghanistan a few months back and rejoined the consulate, the reports said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
