News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian, Chinese troops clashed twice after Galwan

Indian, Chinese troops clashed twice after Galwan

Source: PTI
January 16, 2024 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least two previously unknown incidents of skirmishes between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have come to light with citations for gallantry awards conferred on Indian Army personnel mentioning them.

The citations, read out at an investiture ceremony by the Army's Western Command last week, provided brief details of how the Indian troops responded firmly to the aggressive behaviour by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers along the LAC.

The Army's Western Command, which has its headquarters in Chandimandir, had uploaded a video of the January 13 ceremony featuring the commentary on the gallantry award on its YouTube channel but deactivated it on Monday.

 

The incidents mentioned in the citations had taken place between September 2021 and November 2022.

 

There was no immediate comment on the matter by the Army.

The Indian Army has been maintaining a very high level of combat readiness along the 3,488 km-long LAC following the clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

There were multiple incidents of skirmishes along the LAC between the Indian and Chinese troops in the last three-and-a-half years following the eruption of the eastern Ladakh border row in May 2020.

The Chinese troops attempted transgression in the Tawang sector of the LAC as well.

On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally changed the status quo, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament four days after the incident.

Singh said the Chinese attempt was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

Sources said several Indian Army personnel who were part of the team that responded firmly to the attempted Chinese transgression were also conferred gallantry awards at the investiture ceremony.

"The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Singh said on December 13 that year.

The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides, he said.

"I would like to assure this house that our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire house will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," Singh said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Chinese aggression has increased post Galwan'
'Chinese aggression has increased post Galwan'
Army showed world ...: Gen Naravane on Galwan clash
Army showed world ...: Gen Naravane on Galwan clash
'Galwan raised the cost for the PLA'
'Galwan raised the cost for the PLA'
Man found murdered in Punjab gurdwara, Nihang held
Man found murdered in Punjab gurdwara, Nihang held
What hotel, travel industries want from Sitharaman
What hotel, travel industries want from Sitharaman
'Cricket's revenue sharing model completely broken'
'Cricket's revenue sharing model completely broken'
Yet another African cheetah dies in Kuno, 10th so far
Yet another African cheetah dies in Kuno, 10th so far
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Report reveals actual Chinese losses in Galwan

Report reveals actual Chinese losses in Galwan

Over 68,000 soldiers sent to Ladakh post Galwan

Over 68,000 soldiers sent to Ladakh post Galwan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances