Rediff.com  » News » Indian Army unveils common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 01, 2023 12:24 IST
The Indian Army has implemented a new common uniform regulation for senior officers with Brigadier and above ranks irrespective of the parent cadre and initial appointment, Army officials said.

IMAGE: A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers and reflect the true ethos of the Indian Army, officials said. Photograph: ANI

They said the move will reinforce common identity and Indian Army's character as a fair and equitable organisation.

The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently-concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

 

Officials said that headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be common and standardised. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyard.

The step has been taken to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership beyond the boundaries of regiments, officials said.

Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units and battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.

A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers and reflect the true ethos of the Indian Army, officials said.

There is no change in the uniform worn by Colonels and officers below that rank, Army officials said.

