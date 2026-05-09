Follow Rediff on:

rediff logo
Rediffmail Money rediffGURUS BusinessEmail

Home » News » Indian-Origin Man In US Faces Denaturalisation Over Fraud

Indian-Origin Man In US Faces Denaturalisation Over Fraud

May 09, 2026 07:17 ISTgoogle preferred source

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read

An Indian-origin man in the US is facing denaturalisation after being accused of defrauding investors of millions and concealing the crime during his citizenship application.

Key Points

A 62-year-old man from India, who later became a US citizen, is facing denaturalization proceedings after it emerged that he conspired to defraud investors of USD 2.5 million and did not disclose this information to the federal authorities here.

Debashis Ghosh is a naturalized US citizen whose last known residence is in Cook County, Illinois. He entered the United States multiple times on various non-immigrant visas beginning as early as 1991 and became a US citizen in 2012.

 

US Justice Department Targets Fraudulent Citizens

Ghosh is among 12 individuals against whom the US Department of Justice announced it has filed denaturalization actions in various US district courts. The 12 individuals are accused of serious offences, including providing material support to a terrorist group, committing war crimes and sexually abusing a minor.

The US Justice Department said that before Ghosh naturalized, he conspired to defraud investors of USD 2.5 million intended for the construction of an aircraft maintenance facility.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

After naturalising, Ghosh continued the fraudulent scheme, misrepresenting the location and safekeeping the investor funding. In his 2012 naturalization application and interview, Ghosh claimed that he had never committed a crime for which he had been arrested.

The denaturalization complaint against Ghosh alleges that he is subject to denaturalization because during the period in which he was statutorily required to demonstrate good moral character, he committed a crime involving moral turpitude, committed unlawful acts that adversely reflected on his moral character, and falsely testified about his crime.

Legal Basis For Denaturalisation

Additionally, Ghosh willfully misrepresented the material fact of his crime during his naturalization proceedings.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the citizenship of a naturalised US citizen may be revoked and the certificate of naturalization cancelled, if the naturalisation was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.

Government Statement On Denaturalisation

"Individuals implicated in committing fraud, heinous crimes such as sexual abuse, or expressing support for terrorism should never have been naturalized as United States citizens," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"The Trump administration is taking action to correct these egregious violations of our immigration system. Those who intentionally concealed their criminal histories or misrepresented themselves during the naturalization process will face the fullest extent of the law."

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division said the department continues to file denaturalization actions at record speeds to restore integrity in the naturalisation process.

"The disturbing criminal histories confirm these individuals should have never received the privilege of US citizenship. We remain committed to leveraging every tool available under the law to pursue those who obtain their US citizenship unlawfully," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Yoshita Singh in New York
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

denaturalisationfraudus citizeninvestor frauddebashis ghosh

RELATED STORIES

Indian-American pleads guilty to defrauding investors
Indian-American pleads guilty to defrauding investors
Investment Fraud Racket Busted In Delhi; Three Arrested
24-yr-old Indian national held in US over scam targeting senior citizens
24-yr-old Indian national held in US over scam targeting senior citizens
Thane Man Loses £62,000 in Share Market Fraud
Thane Man Loses £62,000 in Share Market Fraud
Indian CEO arrested on visa fraud charges
Indian CEO arrested on visa fraud charges

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Palak Tiwari Turns Heads in a Stunning Stylish Dress1:11
Palak Tiwari Turns Heads in a Stunning Stylish Dress
Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon Arrival1:37
Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon...
Rediffmail for Work - Book a domain - Rediffmail - Money - Videos - The Timeless 100
© 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Grievances
rediff logo

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO
Link Copied!