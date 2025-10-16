HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Modi Assured Me...': Trump Claims India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil

'Modi Assured Me...': Trump Claims India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 16, 2025 09:06 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump speaks as FBI Director Kash Patel looks on during a press conference in the Oval Office at the White House, October 15, 2025. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump made the remarks during a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel at the Oval Office, where the two highlighted the administration's efforts to curb violent crime.

Responding to a question on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, "Yeah, sure. He's (Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship...I was not happy that India was buying oil.

"And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing..."

Reaffirming his close relationship with Modi, he added, "He's a friend of mine. We have a great relationship. He just said that two days ago, as you know."

 

Trump criticised India's previous oil imports from Russia, stating, "We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that lets Russia continue on with this ridiculous war, where they've lost a million and a half people, by the way. Russia has lost a million and a half people, soldiers mostly."

India has long defended its oil imports from Moscow as essential for economic stability, even as Washington has continued to urge New Delhi to diversify its energy sources.

Calling the ongoing conflict in Ukraine unnecessary, Trump said, "This is a war that should have never started, but it's a war that Russia should have won in the first week, and they're going into the fourth year. And I want to see it stop. So I was not happy that India was buying oil."

Drawing a comparison with his recent diplomatic efforts, Trump said, "You know, that is relatively easy compared to what we just did over the last week in the Middle East. Middle East was 3,000 years, and we got it done. This is three years."

Expressing optimism about resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he added, "And I think we'll get it done. I think that Putin, President Putin, I think he's going to, I think he wants to get it done. We'll see."

Commenting on the tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Trump said, "There's a great animosity between him (Putin) and Zelensky, you probably have noticed. And it's, I think it's hurting the process."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
