HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India warns Pakistan of 'painful consequences'

India warns Pakistan of 'painful consequences'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 14, 2025 19:14 IST

x

India on Thursday warned Pakistan not to continue with its 'hateful' rhetoric against New Delhi saying any misadventure will have 'painful consequences'.

IMAGE: Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

New Delhi's reaction came days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India as well as certain remarks by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"It is well known modus-operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures."

"Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric as any misadventure will have painful consequences as was demonstrated recently," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'India Will Destroy Anything Of Value In Pakistan'
'India Will Destroy Anything Of Value In Pakistan'
'Nuclear sabre-rattling': India's strong reply to Asim Munir
'Nuclear sabre-rattling': India's strong reply to Asim Munir
Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM
Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM
US Wants To Undermine India Militarily, Economically
US Wants To Undermine India Militarily, Economically

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 2

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

webstory image 3

10 Times Bollywood, South Locked Horns

VIDEOS

Heavy Rain Triggers Mudslide in Shimla, Two Cars Damaged1:30

Heavy Rain Triggers Mudslide in Shimla, Two Cars Damaged

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kishtwar's Chashoti, several feared trapped, dead3:04

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kishtwar's Chashoti, several...

'Painful consequences': India warns Pak to 'temper rhetoric', 'hiding own failures'1:07

'Painful consequences': India warns Pak to 'temper...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV