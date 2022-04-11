News
India wants terror-free region: Modi to Shehbaz Sharif

India wants terror-free region: Modi to Shehbaz Sharif

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 11, 2022 23:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi tweeted.

 

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," the prime minister said.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
