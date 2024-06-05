LS POLL FINAL RESULTS: NDA 293, INDIA 233

The Election Commission has declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.
However, votes were counted for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.
Following are the number of seats won by parties in all states and Union Territories.
|Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
|NDA
|Seats
|INDIA
|Seats
|OTHERS
|Seats
|BJP
|240
|INC
|99
|YSRCP
|4
|TDP
|16
|SP
|37
|VOTPP
|1
|JD(U)
|12
|TMC
|29
|ZPM
|1
|LJPRV
|5
|DMK
|22
|SAD
|1
|SHS
|7
|SH-UBT
|9
|ADVSI
|1
|JD-S
|2
|NCP-SP
|8
|AIMIM
|1
|JSP
|2
|RJD
|4
|IND
|7
|RLD
|2
|CPI(M)
|4
|Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram
|1
|UPPL
|1
|AAP
|3
|AGP
|1
|CPI
|2
|HAM
|1
|IUML
|3
|NCP
|1
|CPI-ML
|2
|SKM
|1
|VCK
|2
|AJSU
|1
|JMM
|3
|Apna Dal (Soneylal)
|1
|NC
|2
|KC
|1
|RSP
|1
|RLTP
|1
|MDMK
|1
|TOTAL
|293
|TOTAL
|233
|TOTAL
|17