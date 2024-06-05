News
Rediff.com  » News » LS POLL FINAL RESULTS: NDA 293, INDIA 233

LS POLL FINAL RESULTS: NDA 293, INDIA 233

By REDIFF NEWS
June 05, 2024 14:05 IST
The Election Commission has declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

However, votes were counted for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

Following are the number of seats won by parties in all states and Union Territories.

 
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
NDA Seats INDIA Seats OTHERS Seats
BJP 240 INC 99 YSRCP 4
TDP 16 SP 37 VOTPP 1
JD(U) 12 TMC 29 ZPM 1
LJPRV 5 DMK 22 SAD 1
SHS 7 SH-UBT 9 ADVSI 1
JD-S 2 NCP-SP 8 AIMIM 1
JSP 2 RJD 4 IND 7
RLD 2 CPI(M) 4 Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram 1
UPPL 1 AAP 3    
AGP 1 CPI 2    
HAM 1 IUML 3    
NCP 1 CPI-ML 2    
SKM 1 VCK 2    
AJSU 1 JMM 3    
Apna Dal (Soneylal) 1 NC 2    
    KC 1    
    RSP 1    
    RLTP 1    
    MDMK 1    
TOTAL 293 TOTAL 233 TOTAL 17

REDIFF NEWS
 
