When can Election Commission hold draw of lots to pick the winner?

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be taken up on Tuesday.

IMAGE: People look at the replica of EVM installed by the Election Commission of India as part of the voters awareness programme for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Here is a brief overview of the counting process.

Under Rule 54 A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers shall be started first at the returning officer's (RO) table.



Only such postal ballot papers shall be taken up for counting which are received by the RO before the hour fixed for the commencement of counting.



After 30 minutes of the commencement of counting of postal ballots, the counting of votes from EVMs should be started.