The Unique Polling Station In Ladakh

This polling station in Ladakh's remote Warshi village is home to one family and five eligible voters.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the polling station in Warshi village. All photographs: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

IMAGE: Phonchok Wangtaq, 56, a polling official assigned to Ladakh's remote Warshi village, pastes a label outside the polling station.

IMAGE: Phonchok Stobdan, 57, a Booth Level Officer, fixes a board outside the polling station.

IMAGE: Polling officials head to the polling station.

IMAGE: Phonchok Stobdan leaves his tent outside the polling station.

IMAGE: An Election Commission observer has a chat with the voters.

IMAGE: Rinchen, 23, and her relatives are the five voters in Ladakh's remote Warshi village.

IMAGE: Lozbang Sherab, 75, head of the family, feeds his ailing wife Pustong Lamo, 85, before casting their votes.

IMAGE: Rinchen and her father Konchok Rabgais, 42, head to vote.

IMAGE: Polling officials guide the father and daughter to the Electronic Voting Machines.

IMAGE: Rinchen, a first time voter, inside the polling booth.

IMAGE: Rinchen and her father Konchok Rabgais leave after voting.

