Rediff.com  » News » The Unique Polling Station In Ladakh

The Unique Polling Station In Ladakh

By REDIFF NEWS
May 20, 2024 13:09 IST
This polling station in Ladakh's remote Warshi village is home to one family and five eligible voters.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the polling station in Warshi village. All photographs: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Phonchok Wangtaq, 56, a polling official assigned to Ladakh's remote Warshi village, pastes a label outside the polling station.

 

IMAGE: Phonchok Stobdan, 57, a Booth Level Officer, fixes a board outside the polling station.

 

IMAGE: Polling officials head to the polling station.

 

IMAGE: Phonchok Stobdan leaves his tent outside the polling station.

 

IMAGE: An Election Commission observer has a chat with the voters.

 

IMAGE: Rinchen, 23, and her relatives are the five voters in Ladakh's remote Warshi village.

 

IMAGE: Lozbang Sherab, 75, head of the family, feeds his ailing wife Pustong Lamo, 85, before casting their votes.

 

IMAGE: Rinchen and her father Konchok Rabgais, 42, head to vote.

 

IMAGE: Polling officials guide the father and daughter to the Electronic Voting Machines.

 

IMAGE: Rinchen, a first time voter, inside the polling booth.

 

IMAGE: Rinchen and her father Konchok Rabgais leave after voting.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
