INDIA: What's Cooking?

After they met in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, INDIA bloc leaders decided to sit in the Opposition for now...

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi arrive for the INDIA meeting. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the host for the meeting. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who defeated her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, by 158333 votes to win the Baramati seat. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP Secretary-General Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress National Spokesperson Syed Naseer Hussain and others arrive. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Supriya Sule, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: CPI-ML National Secretary Dipanker Bhatthacharya accompanied by Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge welcomes Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N K Premachandran, who won the Kollam seat, defeating his CPI-M opponent film star Mukesh by 150,302 votes. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, who was defeated by Engineer Rashid in Baramulla by 204,142 votes. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President M K Stalin along with party leader T R Baalu. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren along with Congress Secretary Vineet Punia. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Communist Party of India General Secretary Doraiswmy Raja and others arrive.

This was Raja's first meeting with Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader defeated CPI candidate Annie Raja, Raja's wife, by 364,422 votes in Wayanad. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: INDIA bloc leaders hold discussions. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi after the meeting. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Stalin, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi after the INDIA Bloc leaders' meeting concluded. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and others in conversation after the meeting ended. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Champai Soren, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut and others after the meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray did not attend the INDIA leaders' meeting. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi exchanges greetings with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav after the meeting as Sharad Pawar and leader Raghav Chadha look on. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media, as INDIA bloc leaders stand behind him, after the meeting. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal arranges INDIA bloc leaders for a photo op after the meeting. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

