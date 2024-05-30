News
7th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

7th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 30, 2024 08:17 IST
IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari arrives in Mandi to canvass votes for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, right. On the left is Kanchan Gadkari. Photograph: ANI Photo

The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 57 seats will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, covering 8 states.

 

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (176) number of candidates are 12th Pass.

24 candidates are illiterates.

263 candidates belong to the 41 to 50 age group and 3 candidates are in the 81 to 90 age group.

Of the 904 candidates, 89.49 per cent or 809 candidates are male candidates.

10.51 per cent or 95 candidates are women candidates in the final phase.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
How Many Crorepatis In 7th Phase?
'Is EC Preparing To Manipulate Polls?'
Congress urges EC to stop Modi meditation telecast
Kareena Kapoor Steals the Show
India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup
'Modi Is Totally Ignorant About Gandhi'
Congress urges EC to stop Modi meditation telecast
India Votes 2024

