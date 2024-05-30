7th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari arrives in Mandi to canvass votes for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, right. On the left is Kanchan Gadkari. Photograph: ANI Photo

The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 57 seats will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, covering 8 states.

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (176) number of candidates are 12th Pass.

24 candidates are illiterates.

263 candidates belong to the 41 to 50 age group and 3 candidates are in the 81 to 90 age group.

Of the 904 candidates, 89.49 per cent or 809 candidates are male candidates.

10.51 per cent or 95 candidates are women candidates in the final phase.

