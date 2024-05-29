How Many Crorepatis In 7th Phase?

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann holds a roadshow for AAP candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar in Ferozepur, May 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

57 seats will go to the polls across 8 states.

Phase 7: Candidates' Financial Background

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 904 candidates in the fray, 299 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 44 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, followed by Congress (30) and the Bahujan Samaj Party's 22.

Phase 7: Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 199 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the final round of elections.

151 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the seventh phase belong to the BJP (23) followed by the BSP (13) and Congress (12).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com