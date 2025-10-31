HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India, US sign 10-year defence pact amid tariffs row

Last updated on: October 31, 2025 12:07 IST

India and the US on Friday inked a 10-year defence framework agreement, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing it as a "signal" of  growing strategic convergence between the two nations.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) and his American counterpart Peter Hegseth sign the framework agreement in defence cooperation, Kuala Lumpur, October 31, 2025. Photograph: ANI video screen grab/X

The pact was sealed at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur between Singh and his American counterpart Peter Hegseth.

The firming up of the pact came amid efforts by the two sides to repair ties that came under severe strain following Washington's slapping of 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.

 

"We signed the 10 years 'Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership'. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership," Singh said on X after talks with Hegseth.

The defence minister said the pact will provide policy direction in the entire spectrum of the India-US defence relationship.

"It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership," he said.

"Defence will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," Singh added.

Hegseth said the agreement "advances our defence partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence."

"We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger," he said.

Hegseth and Singh are in Kuala Lumpur to attend a meeting of a grouping of nations comprising ASEAN member states and some of its dialogue partners. 

Source: PTI
