India Tops Global Nipah Fatality Rate

India has the world's highest Nipah fatality-case ratio at 72 per cent -- reported during 2001-2025.

India -- Highest Nipah Fatality Ratio

West Bengal has reported five confirmed cases of Nipah virus -- the first in the state in nearly two decades. The last outbreak was reported in 2007.

India has the world's highest Nipah fatality-case ratio at 72 per cent -- reported during 2001-2025 period.

But maximum fatalities were recorded in Bangladesh around the same period, followed by Malaysia in a bit earlier period.

West Bengal -- New Nipah Cases After Two Decades

Nipah kills 1 in 2 patients globally

Between 2001 and 2025, the virus claimed 78 lives out of 108 reported cases -- nearly three out of every four patients. This was followed closely by Bangladesh.

Kerala -- Repeated Nipah Outbreaks

Kerala and West Bengal bear the brunt

Only two Indian states reported Nipah outbreaks between 2001 and 2025.

The eight recorded instances of outbreaks were all confined to West Bengal and Kerala. West Bengal had reported the country's first case.

Bangladesh -- High Nipah Death Toll

Funding rose after FY22, but utilisation fluctuates

In response to recurring outbreaks, the National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases has raised its funding nearly five-fold, from Rs 3.4 crore in FY21 to Rs 15.73 crore in FY25.

However, fund utilisation varied widely, ranging from 44 per cent to 92 per cent during this period.

