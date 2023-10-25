India to resume some visa services in Canada

India on Wednesday said it will resume some visa services in Canada with effect from Thursday, a move that came more than a month after they were suspended amid a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 Summit, in Schloss Elmau. Photograph: @MEAInia/X

"After a considered review of the security situation that takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard, it has been decided to resume visa services for the following categories with effect from October 26, 2023: Entry visa, Business visa, Medical visa, and Conference visa," the High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a press release posted on its social media accounts.

The move is being seen as a step that could reduce tensions between the two countries.

The release said that the High Commission of India in Ottawa and its Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver were constrained to suspend visa services temporarily because of safety and security considerations.

"Emergency situations will continue to be addressed by the High Commission and Consulates General as it is being done currently," it said, adding that further decisions, as appropriate, would be intimated based on continuing evaluation of the situation.

The move came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India is looking at resuming visa services for Canadians "very soon" if it sees progress in the safety of its diplomats in Canada.

Jaishankar had said that the primary reason behind India temporarily stopping the visa services a few weeks ago was the concern over the safety and security of its diplomats in Canada and that Ottawa's inability to provide a secure environment to the Indian officials challenges the most fundamental aspect of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

His remarks came days after Canada pulled out 41 of its diplomats from India.

Tensions flared between India and Canada last month following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated". Days later, it announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

India had also asked Canada to come down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil and suspended visa services for Canadians.