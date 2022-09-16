News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India takes over SCO rotating presidency

India takes over SCO rotating presidency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 16, 2022 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uzbekistan on Friday handed over the rotating presidency of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to India in this historic city of Samarkand.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar suring a meeting in Samarkand on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired the 22nd SCO summit in Samarkand which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'As a result #SCOSamarkandSummit, India will host next SCO summit as a chairman of Organisation in 2023. We will do our best to assist India, our strategic partner, in the implementation of this responsible mission,' Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov tweeted.

 

The summit in Samarkand also saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among other leaders from the Central Asian countries.

Launched in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.

Iran has been admitted as a permanent member of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi Breaks Fresh Ground In Foreign Policy
Modi Breaks Fresh Ground In Foreign Policy
What I learnt about Modi's foreign policy from Arnab's interview
What I learnt about Modi's foreign policy from Arnab's interview
Yes, IFS has changed: Jaishankar replies to Rahul
Yes, IFS has changed: Jaishankar replies to Rahul
Modi, Putin meet in Samarkand, 1st since Ukraine war
Modi, Putin meet in Samarkand, 1st since Ukraine war
HC bench stays transfer of Kerala sessions judge
HC bench stays transfer of Kerala sessions judge
Spinners shine as India A take upper hand vs NZ A
Spinners shine as India A take upper hand vs NZ A
Court books ex-prez Sirisena in Easter Sunday attacks
Court books ex-prez Sirisena in Easter Sunday attacks
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Modi @3: The view from the foreign office

Modi @3: The view from the foreign office

Modi's 5 foreign policy mistakes

Modi's 5 foreign policy mistakes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances